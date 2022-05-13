'It is bogus, I’m still the leader' - David Apasera speaks on supposed dismissal from PNC

David Apasera, 2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention

PNC executive accused of embezzlement of party funds

12 members to face disciplinary committee



I’m still the leader of PNC - David Apasera



The 2020 flagbearer of the People’s National Convention (PNC), David Apasera, has described his dismissal from the party as bogus and not to be taken seriously.



According to him, he is still the leader of the party since the party failed to follow the laid down process in the constitution before dismissing him from the party.



He explained that the provision of the constitution stipulates that a person must face the disciplinary committee for a fair hearing before recommending any sanctions but his party failed to do so hence his dismissal is invalid.

“The constitution of the party is such that even me as leader of the party, I cannot get up and sack somebody, it is impossible. Because the constitution says that when you think that somebody has committed an offence, you have to petition the disciplinary committee, the committee will give the person a fair hearing and then after that recommend whatever sanctions should be applied,” David Apasera said on Asaaseradio.com



He said he will soon prove that the party had no right to dismiss him.



“So, it is bogus [the decision to dismiss him] and in no time you’ll see. I have been told they went to the party office, I don’t know who gave them the keys, but you’ll soon see that these are non-entities in the party and they have no locus, they have no right whatsoever, they’re unscrupulous. They don’t care about the survival of this party.



“I am a member of the PNC and not only a member, but I’m also the leader of PNC. Per our constitution, as the past flagbearer, I am the leader of the party," David Apasera added.



background

The General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabila, has announced that the party has sacked its National Chairman Moses Dani Baah, and the 2020 flagbearer, Mr David Apasera, over allegations of misconduct and embezzlement of party funds.



In a communique issued by the party on Thursday, May 12, it was concluded that the two had unduly conveyed a Standing Committee meeting on Saturday, May 7.



“The said meeting was attended by some members of the party despite an official caution from the party leadership,” the communique issued by the members of NEC said.



12 others have asked to step aside from their position pending a disciplinary hearing, this executive includes the First Vice-Chairperson Hajia Hajara Ali and Third Vice Chairperson Alhaji Omar Bekure as well as National Organiser Abass Nuhu.



Before their dismissal, it will be recalled that on 7th September 2021, the PNC removed David Apasera and Moses Dani Baah as Leader and Chairman respectively on grounds of misconduct and financial misappropriation.

The duo took the matter to court to seek nullification of their removal.



The Party in its defence moved the court to direct the duo to use and exhaust the PNC’s internal dispute resolution to seek their reinstatement. On Monday the 11th of April, 2022 the court upheld the motion and subsequently directed the plaintiff to go back to the Party to seek redress.



The PNC in a statement said it welcomes this directive from the court and has assured the plaintiffs that they will be given a fair hearing should they follow the court order and apply for reconsideration of their removal from office which was pursuant to Article 49(a)4 of the PNC constitution.



It is based on the court directive that the party has sacked the two from the party.