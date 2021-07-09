It is criminal to pay 1st and 2nd ladies monthly salary - NDC Man

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Second Lady Samira Bawumia

A communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Jibril Mastro, has taken a swipe at President Akufo-Addo over the approval given the salaries for the first and second ladies.

He thinks the President only came into the office to steal the resources of the state for himself and his family, cronies and friends.



He opined that the decision to pay the first and second ladies salaries is not a prudent one and must be rejected by any sane human being.



Ghanaians, he suggested, are furious and against the decision especially when the committee backdated the salaries.



He said the two are not Article 71 Office Holders and so why make such a recommendation.

"Nana Addo promised to protect the public purse but has failed. Ghanaians are struggling to get access to clean drinking water, good roads, school buildings and jobs and yet, we are here approving salaries for the first and second ladies. This is a terrible decision. It is not acceptable.”



"Nana Addo asked Ghanaians to be citizens and not spectators. As citizens, we are not in support of this. It is unacceptable and unconstitutional. Nana Addo this is not what you promised Ghanaians. It is about ‘chop make I chop”, he added.



He indicated that President Akufo-Addo has borrowed than all the previous administrations combined but have nothing to show for that.