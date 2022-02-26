It is crucial for MPs to be on social media platforms – IT Expert

Sitting of Parliament | File photo

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IT firm, iPRO Solutions LTD, Stephen Forson says social media is now the order of the day and believes politicians should not live outside the social media bubble.

In as much as social media is overrun by the millenials he posits Members of Parliament (MP) need to utilize social media to their advantage.



“It has become crucial for MPs to be on social media and it is the order of the day to both the generation born in the computer age and those who were born much earlier. Social media is now playing a huge role in current politics in Ghana and around the world even in the huge countries. Social media is becoming a determining factor in modern day politics,” he stated.



Encouraging Ghanaian MPs to join the various social media platforms, he applauded the few utilizing such platforms. “A couple of MPs are on social media and are doing well. It is through the social media platforms that we see the work they do. Someone will say Hon. Ablakwa is doing a lot in his constituency although they’ve not been there but because it is on social media.”

Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Stephen Forson noted that just like Hon. Ablakwa and few others like him, every other MP now has the chance to tell their story not just to their constituents but to the entire world with social media.



According to Stephen, social media has a rippling effect and believes information on there find its way to even those who are not on such platforms. “You may think your constituents are not on social media but some of them are and others have their relatives on there. These same people during elections tell the others what you have done as an MP and carry your message out there. This makes it easier for people to know what you’ve done for the constituency.”



He urged MPs and Ghanaians not to downplay the importance of social media and how fast it has been proliferated.