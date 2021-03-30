It is embarrassing - Effah Dartey to NPP Flagbearer hopefuls

Capt Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, a Private Legal Practitioner

Capt Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey, a Private Legal Practitioner and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described as embarrassing the attitude of some people already lacing their boots to step in the shoes of President Akufo-Addo as the next Presidential Candidate of the party while the NPP government is barely 3 months old into its second term in office.

According to him, the party leadership should rather concentrate on building structures in the party by ensuring that they open the Electoral College to include all card bearing members of the party in electing Parliamentary Candidates as the current model of choosing candidates affected the fortunes of the party woefully in the 2020 general election.



Speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, Capt Rtd Nkrabeah Effah Dartey insisted the need to build stronger structures in the party is a must because of the outcome of the 2020 general election.



He added that the 2020 general election has proven that former President John Mahama is still a strong force in the largest opposition NDC for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to contend with as he got massive votes than anticipated regardless of the negative things said about him prior to the elections.



He again mentioned that the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has demonstrated to be a national party; thus, the strength of the NDC brings shivers down his spine going forward in the 2024 general election.

He, however, warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to change the notion of winning the Parliamentary Election by sinking so much money to buy delegates to win primaries.



He reminded his party that Ghanaians are more discerning now to the point where they cannot be taken for granted.



“The electorates were not happy with some of the parliamentary candidates that we selected for the parliamentary election. For instance, I don’t understand why Hajia Alima Mahama, Local Government Minister who has created a region for her constituency will lose her seat, and I also don’t know why Yaw Buaben Asamoa, our Director of Communication should lose his seat in the Adentan Constituency?” he stated.



“All that I am saying is that NPP should liberalise our primaries, we should make it open and anybody who is NPP card bearing member should be allowed to vote in the primaries. If we do that, there is no way one can bring 10 billion Cedis to bribe the delegates . . ." he advised.