It is going to be extremely difficult for the NPP to market Bawumia as a candidate – Expert

NPP's presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Political marketing expert, Prof. Mensah has stated that it would be difficult for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to market Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia because of his low popularity.

The lecturer indicated that the outcome of the presidential primaries has proven that the popularity of Bawumia has dropped.



According to him, the vice president’s legitimacy has declined, while Kennedy’s has increased.



He emphasised that this was the first time the NPP had presented the weakest candidates.



He stated that when comparing the public perception of the candidates who competed in the NPP primaries with the previous ones, "it is not far from the truth to say that these candidates are weak"



Speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he explained that looking at the results shows a certain voter reaction against the leadership of Dr. Bawumia and this is a point the majority of Ghanaians have raised.

"I have also extensively argued that I cannot see how Dr. Bawumia will market himself to Ghanaians judging from the present condition of the economy", he said.



Prof. Mensah stressed that the results reflected the leadership’s management of the economy.



"It is a clear indication that voters are not happy with this administration, and that is what is reflected in the ballot, although this was an internal election", he added.



He stated that the Assin Central MP has demonstrated that he has far greater clout within the party.



He added that Kennedy Agyapong has also demonstrated that he is a force to be reckoned with.

The lecturer further said if the party previously did not consider Kennedy Agyapong as a formidable candidate, that view needed to change.



He encouraged the party to position him in a way that would assist in driving the party’s campaign.



In regards to Kennedy Agyapong, he stated, “I believe that many people did not expect him to receive such votes.”



He claimed that Dr. Bawumia, the current presidential candidate, has a low popularity status.



He stated that the second gentleman’s public standing is so poor that it could hurt his prospects of winning the 2024 general election.