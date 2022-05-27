‘It is interesting to see a Black girl excelling’ – Ken Agyapong on daughter’s graduation heroics

Kennedy Agyapong and his wife sandwich graduating daughter Yvonne

Kennedy Agyapong attends daughter's graduation

Yvonne Agyapong sweeps four subject awards



Kennedy proud of daughter's academic feat



Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong was a proud dad earlier this week as he beamed with smiles at the Union Catholic High School in New Jersey.



Agyapong and his family were at the school to witness the graduation of one of his daughters, Yvonne, who swept a number of awards and mounted the podium as a co-valedictorian.



Speaking to the Announcer Newspaper on how it felt to see his daughter excel academically, Agyapong said: It is interesting to see an African girl excelling.

He added: “it shows that a Black man can do it too. In the midst of White people, majority of them are white, Black girl excelling, I mean is wonderful.



“At least the school fees that I paid has been put to good use,” a visibly excited Agyapong stressed.



He also tasked parents to be deliberate with nurturing and supporting their children in all their pursuits. The lawmaker also confirmed that his daughter was due to enter Yale University to pursue higher education.



Yvonne Agyapong became a center of attraction during her High School graduation. Aside from mounting the podium on a sunny afternoon to receive her graduation medial, the young Agyapong was one of two valedictorians, delivering a speech that lit up the crowd and motivated the graduating class of 2022.



She won four subject specific awards and two school awards for her strides in the prestigious American college.

The subject awards included: Best in Social Studies, Spanish, Mathematics and English.



She was a co-winner of ‘The School Consultative Board Award’ along with one Michael Palacio, for which they received individual plaques before she was invited to also collect ‘The General Excellence’ Award.



The Agyapong family was well represented at the event. Kennedy Agyapong and his wife, Yvonne’s two older sisters and an elder brother, were full of joy as were some members of the Ghanaian community present.