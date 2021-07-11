It is irrelevant to debate over who takes credit for Pokuase Interchange - Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo has averred that it is not relevant for people to debate over who to take credit for the Pokuase interchange project.

It was the view of the former senior minister that governance is a continuous process.



He was responding to the claims by the opposition National Democratic Congress that former president John Dramani Mahama should be credited with the project.



But speaking to Citi News, Yaw Osafo-Maafo said the issue of credit is not important.



“Governance is a continuous process. There is nothing static about governance. Therefore someone will have to start and another will implement it. The government started before independence. Osagyefo brought that independence. We cannot talk about government as a singular action.

“Yes, it is important to congratulate the government that initiated it. But somebody must take it through the implementation process, and that is what this government has done.”



He further indicated that the current administration has done its best in maximizing the resources allocated for a three-tier interchange and producing a four-tier interchange.



“This government managed the budget for a three-tier interchange and produced a four-tier one. This is something worth noting. And I think that the government should be commended for protecting the public purse.”