It is nauseating – Nyaho-Tamakloe slams NPP MPs who abandoned budget debate for Qatar

Founding Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has expressed disappointment over the decision by some ministers and members of the majority caucus in parliament to travel to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup pending the budget debate.

According to the NPP stalwart, the absence of the MPs in parliament for the 2023 budget debate who left for Qatar is nauseating considering the current state of affairs in the country.



“It is so nauseating and irresponsible that MPs who also double as ministers of state chose to travel to Qatar to watch football matches and without a sense of shame, sent images of their presence at matches as supporters.



“It is worthy of special note that the President of Ecuador politely declined FIFA invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the ongoing world cup, which featured the match between Qatar and Equador; his reason for declining the invitation was simple and responsible – due to pressing national issues in Ecuador,” he shared in a piece published by 3news.com.



WITHER GHANA’S PARLIAMENT??



1) Governance architecture of democracies thoughout history has recognised separation of powers for the sole objective of checks on each arm of government. It is for this reason that framers of Ghana’s 4th Republican Constitution created the Executive, Parliament and the Judiciary.



2) Among these three arms, no one can doubt the pivotal role of Parliament as the most important body in a constitutional democracy where the rule of law is the most important ingredient in the growth and development of the governance system we have given to ourselves as a people after decades of political instability with attendant deterioration in all facets of society.



3) The unique role of Parliament is underscored by many provisions in the 1992 Constitution. It is Parliament alone that has the sole authority, among other powers to do the following:



a) enact laws;

b) approve all appointments of ministers and judges;



c) approve government’s budget;



d) approve loans, bonds, taxes and exemptions.



4) Recent happenings and a sober reflection of the performance of Parliamentarians are a matter of grave concern. Unbriddled partisanship coupled with lack of collective responsibility is undermining and ruining the role of the august body in our governance system. As elected representative of the people, it appears our MPs are at a loss and insensitive to the mood of the nation. The excruciating hardships and state of despondency do not ring alarm bells.



May we ask our MPs some few key questions. Who approved all the loans and bonds so far taken by this govt? Who approved the reappointment of Ken Ofori Atta in 2021 when it obvious then that he had ruined the economy with his failed policies?



5) It is shocking to note that in the midst of the crisis facing this country, where leadership of the country is at a loss on what to do, our MPs have also failed to come to the rescue by failing to do their work as overseers of the executive.



The poor attendance by our elected representatives to debate the 2023 budget and carry on with related statutory functions are a matter for sad commentary.

It is so nauseating and irresponsible that MPs who also double ministers of state chose to travel to Qatar to watch football matches and without a sense of shame sent images of their presence at matches as supporters.



It is worthy of special note that the President of Equador politely declined FIFA invitation to attend the opening ceremony of the ongoing world cup, which featured the match between Qatar and Equador; his reason for declining the invitation was simple and responsible – due to pressing national issues in Equador.



6) Our MPs must be reminded that Parliament is the only governance institution that suffers when there is political upheaval as our recent past has shown. The survival and success of the 4th Republic depend on Parliament.



The present crop of MPs do not have the mandate of the people to destroy their hopes and aspirations. MPs who cannot cope with this commitment do not have a place in this important institution and must not offer themselves for re-election. Pure and simple. Ghana needs serious and responsible leaders in all segments of governance.



