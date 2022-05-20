2
Menu
News

‘It is not about money’ – Owoo family lawyer on reclaiming of Achimota Forest land

Achimota Forest Gbc Picture.jpeg Government has released portions of the Achimota Forest Reserve to its preacquisition owners

Fri, 20 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Government declassifies portions of Achimota Forest as Reserve

Government releases parts of Achimota Forest land to pre-acquisition owners

Public concerns grow over the release of Achimota Forest lands

Legal counsel for the Owoo family, lawyer John Edusei has stated that the decision by the pre-acquisition owners of the Achimota Forest lands to reclaim portions of the land has no monetary motivation behind it.

According to the family’s lawyer, the decision to retain portions of the forest stems from the government’s failure to use the said portions for its intended purpose.

“The issue was never about monetary compensation. We have never been given any monetary compensation”, he said on Citi FM’s Eyewitness News.

“We are saying you came for a thing, for A. You are not doing A. You are doing B, so please, once you are not using it, give it back to us. It has nothing to do with money,” the lawyer explained.

There is public uproar over the government’s decision to declassify some 361 acres of the Achimota Forest as a reserve.

According to the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, the declassification through an Executive Instrument (E.I) is to facilitate the return of the unused portions of the forest to its pre-acquisition owners.

On the back of concerns that the released lands will be turned into an estate development that will threaten the forest, the Owoo family lawyer served assurance that the integrity of the forest will not be put at any risk.

“It has to be something that fits into the whole area so that it gives that whole concept of green, which is what one is trying to achieve there,” he stated.

It has been the case of the Owoo family that it has suffered historical injustice since the lands were acquired in 1921 and 1927 for the Achimota School.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the original owners of the Achimota Forest Reserve
Ghanaian jailed 9 years by US court over US$36m scam, to repay US$2.9m
Rawlings wanted his cremated body to be used to nourish Achimota Forest – Aide
I am certain NDC will win 2024 elections – 'Optimistic' Mahama
Achimota Forest: Tikese makes allegation
The educational qualifications of Ghana's current economic managers
Gang linked to kidnapping, robberies and rape of women at Adenta arrested
Ghana's 40-man squad for 2023 AFCON Qualifiers
Cheddar accused of housing wild tigers in plush Ridge Estate as residents live in fear
Andre Ayew arrives in Ghana ahead 2023 AFCON qualifiers
Related Articles: