It is not an MP's job to construct roads - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Majority Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has explained why road construction is not part of the promises that he makes to the electorate during campaigns.

While admitting that some of his colleagues, especially those wanting to enter Parliament, often make promises of constructing roads, it was not part of a lawmaker's duty.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame was recently subjected to attacks by some of his constituents over the bad state of their roads.



“I have never done that,” he told the TV3 presenter on the August 9 edition of the New Day programme, when asked about promises to build roads.



He explained that the best MPs can do is to lobby and facilitate the construction of roads.

“It is because of the general approach, especially with those of them who want to succeed in becoming Members of Parliament, they will go and tell people that ‘have you seen your MP, he has been there for two terms, he has not been able to facilitate any development project and so vote me in and I will do this, I will do that.’ It is not your job.”



Road construction remains a mainstay in the manifestoes of all political parties. President Akufo-Addo recently lauded the sector minister, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, who he described as doing an elephant job in the roads sector.



Akufo-Addo said the record of his party as compared to the opposition NDC in terms of the road was as wide as that between chalk and cheese.



