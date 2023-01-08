‘It is our duty to punish politicians’ – NCCE to citizens

The National Commission for Civic Education's (NCCE) Chairperson, Kathleen Addy, has admonished citizens to be watchdogs against politicians who use intimidation and violence to further their agendas at the expense of innocent lives being lost.

She said that citizens have the utmost right to punish politicians who use threats and intimidation to gain influence and position.



“Fellow citizens, it is our duty to punish politicians who employ insults, intimidation and violence in their quest for power and position. Let us deny them what they seek so that they will learn their lesson. From now till December 2024 and beyond, not a single drop of blood should be shed for a political gain…by all means, actively participate in the election process but do not be lured into any illegal activities,” she said.



Kathleen Addy further advised that citizens should educate themselves with the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act (ACT 999) in order to understand the gravity of the crime of using violence during an election and refrain from doing so.



“We urge citizens to familiarize themselves with the public order Act 491 as well as the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 999 to understand the consequences of political misconduct,” she added.

She then cautioned all political leaders to abstain from all acts of violence and illegality during the general elections in 2024 while speaking at a press conference.







AM/DA