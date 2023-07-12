It is ‘ridiculous’ that when you have a Green Card, you cannot occupy political office - Pianim

Economist and Senior member of the NPP, Kwame Pianim

A senior member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and economist, Kwame Pianim, has backed former President John Dramani Mahama’s intent to amend the part of the constitution that bars persons with dual citizenship from holding certain positions in the country.

In a report by citinewsroom.com, the renowned economist described as ‘ridiculous’ the current provisions of the 1992 Constitution that denies Ghanaians with dual citizenship the opportunity to serve the nation in any government office.



According to him, the constitution should be amended to allow persons with the needed expertise to contribute their quota to the country’s development.



“It is ridiculous that when you have a Green Card, you cannot occupy political office.



“The only thing that makes sense is the person not becoming president because it is only the president that signs agreements and so why are we trying to fly on one wing when we can fly on two wings?” Kwame Pianim asked.

Kwame Pianim also predicted a difficult election for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2024.



He stated that the government's efforts to revitalize the struggling economy will be extremely difficult.



“2024 is going to be difficult and that is why I implore the young people who are brave and prepared to take the challenge to get the economy back to do so. It is going to be difficult to get the economy back,” he added.



James Gyakye Quayson of the NDC is currently on trial over claims that he had pledged allegiance to Canada while contesting for MP in the 2020 elections.

