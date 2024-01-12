It is shameful to vote for a corrupt MP like Asenso-Boakye again – Ken Agyapong warns Bantama delegates

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Kennedy Agyapong has tasked delegates of the party in the Bantama Constituency not to vote for the current Member of Parliament for the area, Francis Asenso-Boakye in the party’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

In a meeting with some delegates, Ken whose brother, Ralph Agyapong is contesting against Asenso-Boakye accused the incumbent of being corrupt and urged that he is voted against.



“You should be ashamed of yourself to go and vote for a corrupt MP like Asenso again. I am telling you; I don’t mince words. I don’t care how you feel. I am telling you the gospel truth because Ghana first,” he stated.



On the issue of bribery, Ken affirmed the Chief Executive Officer of Alafei Food, Claude Convincer Davit, who had accused the former Deputy Chief of Staff of demanding a bribe of US$20,000 to facilitate a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“When you were a deputy Chief of Staff you were taking bribes of $20,000 and $30,000. Do you think the man was lying? Go and ask. Ask Kwabena Asante of Adom FM whether the Chinese people he demanded $20,000 from paid? I stopped it.



"If you would remember I cautioned that NPP people were disgracing Akufo-Addo, those at the Jubilee House demanding monies before allowing people to see the president. I was referring to Asenso. Today, I am telling you; I was referring to Asenso,” Ken Agyapong who is the current Member of Parliament for Assin Central alleged.



While entreating the delegates to vote for his brother, Ken Agyapong threatened to embark on a crusade of exposé against the current Bantama MP if he is retained.

“If you make a mistake and vote for Asenso, you will see the revelations I will bring out. Yes, I am telling you; it’s a condition. If you don’t want me to talk, vote against him.



"If you want me to talk, vote for him and I challenge you because we won’t allow you to destroy Ghana. We have no other place to go.



“Anyone challenging me here today that Kennedy Agyapong has spoken badly so they are going to vote for Asenso to win, you will see,” he added.



Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong are set for a showdown on January 27, 2023, when the delegates of the party in constituencies with incumbent MPs will go to the polls to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general election.







