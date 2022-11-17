It is simple, 'we can’t work with Ken Ofori-Atta' – Andy Appiah-Kubi

Andy Appiah-Kubi

Leader of the anti-Ken Ofori-Atta NPP MPs say their decision to ensure that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is sacked still holds.

Mr Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview that, “absolutely nothing” will make them change their decision.



“We have made up our mind that we can’t work with him [Ken Ofori-Atta] . . .so when he comes to the parliament we will just walk out . . . ” he told host Akwasi Aboagye.

Mr Appiah-Kubi further said the parliamentary chamber will be empty if Mr Ofori-Atta attempts to read the 2023 budget.



“We will walk out,” he noted.