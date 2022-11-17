0
Menu
News

It is simple, 'we can’t work with Ken Ofori-Atta' – Andy Appiah-Kubi

Andy Kwame Appiah Kubi.png Andy Appiah-Kubi

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Leader of the anti-Ken Ofori-Atta NPP MPs say their decision to ensure that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is sacked still holds.

Mr Kwame Andy Appiah-Kubi told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', in an interview that, “absolutely nothing” will make them change their decision.

“We have made up our mind that we can’t work with him [Ken Ofori-Atta] . . .so when he comes to the parliament we will just walk out . . . ” he told host Akwasi Aboagye.

Mr Appiah-Kubi further said the parliamentary chamber will be empty if Mr Ofori-Atta attempts to read the 2023 budget.

“We will walk out,” he noted.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I have said no such thing on radio’ – Gabby replies Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
'You can't come and throw your weight about' - Rundown of the Ablakwa vs. Gabby exchanges
How Anas' agents tried but failed to 'bribe' Ofori-Atta in Dubai in 2018 - Report
After missing out on England World Cup squad, Eddie Nketiah jets into town for holidays
Anas’ Videos Were Stolen And Sold To ‘Noisy’ Buyer In 2018 – Kweku Baako Reveals
Somebody Called To Enquire About ‘Appearance Fee’ To See Bawumia – Dr. Gideon Boako
Why Joseph Paintsil, Schlupp Were Excluded From Ghana's 2022 World Cup Squad
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Related Articles: