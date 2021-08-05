It is strange Ghana is recording low coronavirus cases – Bureau of Public Safety

Nana Yaw Akwada, Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety

Executive Director of the Bureau of Public Safety, Nana Yaw Akwada has expressed his surprise at Ghana’s low COVID-19 case count.

He posits that Ghana’s COVID-19 case count has to be on an exponential rise but rather, “our case count is low and it is surprising because we keep disregarding safety protocols.”



According to him, this phenomenon needs a scientific explanation as he believes this (low COVID-19 case count) cannot be attributed to “the country and populace doing something right.”



Although laws have been put in place with security agencies being tasked to enforce COVID-19 safety protocols, “these protocols are not being regarded, these protocols have been thrown to the dogs and that is wrong.”



Speaking to Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Nana Yaw Akwada said, “The protocols are just on paper and everyone does as they wish. Comparing the spread of the virus in Ghana and the potency of the Delta Variant, it beats my mind.”

He observed that corporate institutions have also let their guard down and only display empty Veronica buckets to keep up appearances. “As a country, we have lost the momentum and discipline to fight the virus. It is just by a strange reason that we are recording low numbers.”



Appealing to Ghanaians to respect COVID-19 safety protocols, he also charged security agencies to enforce these protocols.



The disregard for COVID-19 safety protocols has been a huge concern to Ghana. The most recent incident that has raised concerns is the just ended #FixTheCountry demonstration where protestors disregarded the social distancing policy and mostly wore their nose masks improperly.