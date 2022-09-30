4
It is the profit of galamsey – Kyebi residents bemoan as Circuit Court floods

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some residents of Kyebi in the Eastern Region have lamented the impact of illegal mining activities in the area which has recently resulted in flooding in the Kyebi township.

Following days of heavy rain, the Birim River which has been badly affected by galamsey had its banks overflowing and flooding the Kyebi township.

Some of the areas affected by the flooding included the Kyebi Circuit Court.

In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, some residents of Kyebi are heard lamenting the effects of galamsey in area.

"This is Kyebi and there is the court which has been entirely flooded. The fire service are on their way to rescue people. The Birim River has flooded the entire town,” a man is heard saying amidst blaring siren in the background.

“Our people get angry when we complain about galamsey. They claim galamsey has benefits, when Nana (Amoatia Ofori Panin II) talks about it they complain and claim it is their source of livelihood. Now see what galamsey has done to us,” a woman is also heard in the video saying.

Meanwhile, there is a renewed public conversation about the impact of illegal mining on Ghana’s water and forest reserves.

Currently, several water bodies are under threat from the galamsey activities while forest covers are being depleted by the day.



