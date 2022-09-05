2
Menu
News

It is time Christians in Ghana unite for National Cathedral for increased faith - Archbishop Palmer-Buckle

ArchbishopCharlesPalmer Buckle Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle

Mon, 5 Sep 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle has said that it is long overdue for Christians to have a national monument that they can point to bring unity and increase the Christian faith.

Speaking on GTV’s ‘Talking Point’ on Funding of the National Cathedral, Archbishop Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, who is the Vice Chairman and Trustee of the project, made the point that Christians need to understand the spiritual importance of the Cathedral, “as they are encouraged by other faith who have bought into the idea and made contributions to that effect".

Bishop Palmer-Buckle said Christians are therefore being encouraged to buy into the idea, and by doing so it would spur others to have the National Cathedral Project fully funded.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dr Kofi Amoah charges African leaders
Barker-Vormawor apologizes to Prof Steve Hanke
Ajax coach details why he has been benching Mohammed Kudus
Krachi East MCE found dead in hotel
I was in shock when Akufo-Addo allowed Dampare to mistreat me – Owusu-Bempah
Govt did not conduct pre-shipment inspection - Health Minister tells court
Hopeson Adorye on Owusu Bempah's NPP role
'I can’t believe what I am hearing from Owusu-Bempah' - NDC lawyer
Adom-Otchere 'celebrates' output of new A-G
Here are the 13 unaccredited PhD courses offered at University of Ghana