It is time for mobilization, not leadership contention – Buaben Asamoa

Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Director of Communications of NPP

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has urged every member of the party to band and rally resources together in support of the party.

To him, the party is only a year in power after winning the election in 2020 and believes every member of the party is obligated to support the government execute its mandate and promote its policies.



In a press conference organized by the party at its headquarters, Yaw Buaben Asamoa said, “The Ghanaian people are thirsty for a clear, consistent and sustainable path towards growth. It is a path of mobilization. This is a time for mobilization. This is not a time for leadership contention. Only a year ago, the good people of Ghana renewed the mandate of the current leadership of the Government. That leadership was offered to the people by the Party. The leadership of President Akufo-Addo, as endorsed by the people, has three more years to work towards realizing the vision that Ghana voted for.”



According to him, now is not the time for internal party contests which include Parliamentary and Presidential Primaries campaigns, but a period of focus and delivery of promises.



Buaben Asamoa noted the NPP seeks nothing more than to focus the collective will of the Party on the needs of the people at this time.

“Now, our need as a governing Party in the leadership of the nation is to demonstrate our readiness to mobilize the people around a path to self-sustaining economic and social growth through mechanisms that the people accept can work effectively. The people are hungry for direction,” he said during the broadcast on Happy98.9FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show.



The leadership of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has banned all activities associated with internal party contests, parliamentary and presidential primaries, as well as the display of paraphernalia and advocacy for aspirants at the party’s upcoming National Annual Delegates Conference to be held in Kumasi.



The party’s Director of Communications, Yaw Buaben Asamoa in a statement indicated that the National Steering Committee of the Party took the decision at a meeting held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, acting under Article 10 (10) (1) of the Constitution of the Party and in furtherance of the Code of Conduct issued under Article 18.



The impending National Delegates Conference is expected to be held between 18th and 20th December 2021 at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.