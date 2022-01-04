It is time to resource party executives and build relationship with the grassroot - Posch-Oduro

National Treasurer hopeful for the NPP, Mary Posch-Oduro

Source: Amoah-Asare Isaac, Contributor

National Treasurer hopeful for the NPP Madam Mary Posch-Oduro has emphasised that the NPP can break the 8 years political mantra only by ensuring that every party member is brought on board so they feel to be part of the elephant family.

She made this statement in an interview with Bryt FM news on Monday, January 3, 2022.



"I will resource party executives across the country and also build a strong relationship between polling station, constituency, regional and national executives when elected into power."



"I still have a good relationship with those I contested with in the last election and I must tell you, that has made me win the hearts of some of them who are now in support of my intentions," said Mary Posch-Oduro.



She added that, the era where party supporters are needed only at political seasons is past and that, a lot more attention needs to be given to them if the party really wants to build its foundation very well.

"The NPP has a tradition of private entrepreneurs and because of that, I make sure we equip polling station, branch, and constituency members so that no one would be left behind due to one's poor academic background," Madam Posch-Oduro added.



Touching on women's participation in Ghana's political circle, the National Treasurer hopeful commended President Akufo-Addo for appointing many women into different positions in his government and called for more of such to strengthen women of their political and management capabilities.



She, however, urged women to make themselves available for such positions to serve their country anytime opportunities are given to them.



She also appealed to the public to support women in their activities and aspirations as women are noted to be good managers and more caring to the plight of the ordinary.