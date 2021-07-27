It is unfortunate health minister looks incompetent today - Expert

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Communication expert, Raymond Ablorh has opined that Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu has contributed a lot but looks incompetent today under the Akufo-Addo led administration.

Commenting on the brouhaha surrounding the Sputnik V vaccines in a Facebook post, he posited that there is a grand scheme to have the deal go through despite the controversies surrounding it.



"When I think of all the lies Government deliberately told us about the COVID-19 Vaccine contract with the Sputnik Shiekh, I feel there’s a grand plan to just put the deal through by some plunderers.



"No wonder, people at the Presidency also got Frontiers to front them at the Kotoka International Airport to siphon a lot of money away,” parts of his post read.



The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, recently admitted that he failed to seek cabinet and parliamentary approval before engaging a private individual for the procurement of Sputnik V vaccines in a bid to manage Ghana’s COVID-19 cases.



Answering questions from the bi-partisan parliamentary committee probing the controversial Sputnik V vaccine procurement, the Minister said: “I relied on the Executive Instrument 61 which was passed by Parliament to hide behind the emergency clauses that had been invoked to try to see that if I could do that [procure the vaccines], and later inform Parliament that this is what I had done, and I needed regularisation.”

“I was seriously in a situation that could not make me think properly. I could have done that [seek parliamentary approval], but the circumstances at the time were a bit different. I dealt with the Sheikh before the frantic efforts to get the vaccines from the right source. I made efforts, but I did not juxtapose the timing with the efforts that I made. I made that error and in hindsight, it won’t happen again.”



Mr. Ablorh reacting to this said it is unfortunate that the Minister has been hit with this controversy.



This Minister of Health who looks so incompetent and empty today has contributed a lot in public service that he shouldn’t have ended up like this.



He’s been 5-term MP; a former Deputy Minister of Finance; Chairman of Public Accounts Committee. He’s done a great job before.

It’s under Akufo-Addo’s administration he has been reduced to what we’re seeing today. That’s sad.



The Minister said he was not aware of the details of that health related contract as at when it was signed. How could he be aware when people close to the President were involved?



In Parliament, recently, the Foreign Affairs Minister too couldn’t account for millions of COVID-19 money.

This pandemic has been used by unpatriotically greedy leaders to plunder this poor country paaa.



