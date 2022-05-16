4
Menu
News

It is unlawful for landlords to increase rent without approval from us - Rent Control

Rent Control Ghana Landlords need to inform Rent Control before increasing their rent

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Public Relations Officer of the Rent Control Department, Mr. Emmanuel Kporsu, has advised tenants to report their landlords who are increasing their rent without authorization.

According to Mr. Kporsu, landlords cannot increase rent without any authorization from the department.

He explained that the law does not mandate them to do that without express permission from the department.

He indicated that landlords could not use the increase in building materials and other commodities as an excuse to increase their rent.

That he said is unlawful, and if tenants have been asked to pay extra for the same room they occupy, they have to report it.

Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said, “we all know that the system is hard and everyone is experiencing financial hardship, but that should not be grounds for landlords to increase their rent without permission from Rent Control. If you want to increase your rent, you have to inform us. We will come over and access your facility and approve or disapprove.

If you think you have renovated your facility and, for that reason, you want to increase your rent, come to the department and tell us. You cannot get up on your own and will increase rent anyhow. You cannot take advantage of the economic situation and increase rent. Every Ghanaian is going through some level of hardship, and so you don’t use that as an excuse to increase rent,” he added.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama declares interest in 2024 NDC flagbearership race
I blame Akans for looking on unconcerned about Agyapa – Barker-Vormawor
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods