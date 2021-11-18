It is unpardonable for the govt to ignore the tidal waves saga in the budget - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has described as shocking reasons why the 2022 budget statement failed to capture the tidal waves which occurred in Keta.

The MP said it is an unpardonable dereliction for the budget to address the issue despite the damage the incident caused in the area.



In a statement, the MP said "It is most shocking and an unpardonable dereliction that the 2022 Budget presented in Parliament yesterday contained absolutely nothing about the catastrophic tidal waves that have leftover 4,000 Ghanaians displaced in Ketu South, Keta, Anlo, South Tongu and Ada constituencies.”



Read the full statement below



It is most shocking and an unpardonable dereliction that the 2022 Budget presented in Parliament yesterday contained absolutely nothing about the catastrophic tidal waves that have left over 4,000 Ghanaians displaced in Ketu South, Keta, Anlo, South Tongu and Ada constituencies.



Contrary to the assurances of the Works and Housing Minister, Francis Asenso-Boakye at a press briefing on 8th November 2021 that he has engaged the Finance Minister on the urgently needed phase 2 of the Blekusu Coastal Protection Project which was a 4,300 metres sea defence intervention started in 2015, the entire outlook of his Ministry provided at pages 163 to 165 (see attached) makes absolutely no provision to address this national disaster.



I have additionally combed through the 329-page budget to find hope for our desperate compatriots, but alas, just as the President refused to say a word of empathy or solidarity prior to the Budget presentation so has the Budget which is delivered on his authority pursuant to Articles 179 and 180 of the 1992 Constitution been dead silent on this national emergency.

A look at Government’s priority projects from 2022 to the medium-term provided for in Appendices 10B (page 282), 10C (page 283), 10D (page 284) and 10E (page 285) reveals that the Akufo-Addo administration has absolutely no interest nor plan in making an intervention to save our brothers and sisters living in harm’s way. (Also attached for ease of reference).



Thus far, corporate Ghana, the media and kindhearted individual Ghanaians have done a much better job in offering succour to the tidal wave victims than our government which is ironically in possession of our collective resources and revenues.



As many Ghanaians have pointed out, if this tragedy had happened in another country, President Akufo-Addo would have been among the first to express sympathy and would most likely have followed up with a visit and handsome donations as has been his reputation; the question, therefore, is — why is a charity not beginning from home? Where is the conscience of Government?



Our fellow Ghanaians do not deserve this cruel neglect.



God save us!