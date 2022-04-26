It is wrong – Supreme Court blasts Justice Abdulai over media interviews on his review application verdict

Law lecturer, Justice Abdulai

Supreme court okays Deputy Speakers of Parliament to vote

Justice Abdulai asks Supreme Court to rescind March 9 ruling



Applicant tags Supreme Court ruling as miscarriage of justice



The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 26, called out law lecturer, Justice Abdulai, for jumping from one media house to another and discussing a review application he had filed at the court.



The Supreme Court on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, sat on a review application in which the law lecturer asked the court to review its March 9 decision which held that a Deputy Speaker of Parliament while presiding over proceedings of the house, reserves his right to participate in voting and can be counted as part of a quorum for decision-making.



But the court on Tuesday noted that the applicant even before sitting had been engaging in media discussions over the application.



One of the nine presiding justices, Nene Amegatcher, emphasized that it was wrong for the lawyer to discuss a pending process he had filed at the court in the media.

The judge said it was “wrong for you to file a process at the Supreme Court and then hop from one media house to another discussing the processes you have filed.”



According to a Citinewsroom report, His lordship Amegatcher further said, “It is a wrong signal, it is a bad signal.”



The court went ahead to dismiss the application by Justice Abdulai stating that the applicant had not met the threshold set out for a review application to pass in the court.



Presiding over the court, Justice Jones Dotse also said the application failed to meet the required threshold for a review case to succeed and went on to order the application accordingly dismissed.



The nine-member panel who sat on the review application were Justices Dotse, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Lovelace Johnson, Mariama Owusu, Clemence Honyenuga, Gertrude Torkonoo, Prof. Mensah Bonsu, Emmanuel Kulendi.