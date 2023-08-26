It’ll be difficult to break the 8 if we don’t consolidate NPP’s existing seats – Subin MP

Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi

The Member of Parliament for Subin Constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi says the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) quest to win the 2024 general elections will be difficult if existing seats are not fortified.

According to him, the party needs steps or action plans to make breaking the 8-year governance cycle a reality.



In an exclusive interview with Kasapa FM’s Akokoraba Nyarko, he noted that the number of seats lost to the opposition NDC in 2020 election was overwhelming, therefore signaling the leadership of the party to wake up.



He furthered that in as much as the focus of the party now is on the flagbearership slot, same attention must also be channeled to how they can increase and maintain the existing 137 seats of the NPP.

“What if you break the eight and your seats in Parliament are few, your business of the house will be frustrated” he added.



“We used to have 169 seats in Parliament, now we have 137 plus one independent candidate. We cannot afford a repetition of that in 2024 elections.”