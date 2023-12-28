It’ll be difficult to replace experienced Parliamentarians leaving – K.T Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa, Kobina Tahir Hammond

Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, K.T. says that with the exodus of experienced hands from Parliament, it will be imperative that he stays.

The man who entered Parliament in 2001 says he needs to stay to occupy the shoes of the experienced ones who have decided to hang their boots.



K.T Hammond is of the view that the New Patriotic Party will struggle to find a fit for such experienced hands.



“Replacing these experienced MPs will be a daunting task for the party,” he said while speaking to pressmen at his residence in Asokwa.

Meanwhile, some big names in Parliament have decided to end their parliamentary careers.



The names of these individuals include:1. Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Suame) 2. Joe Osei Owusu (Bekwai) 3. Atta Akyea (Abuakwa South) 4. Joe Ghartey (Essikado Ketan) 5. Ken Agyapong (Assin Central) 6. Dan Botwe (Okere) 7. Kwasi Amoako-Atta (Atiwa West) 8. Dr. Kwaku Afriyie (Sefwi Wiaso) 9. Emmanuel Marfo (Oforikrom) 10. Benito Owusu-Bio (Atwima Nwabiagya) 11. Carlos Ahenkora (Tema West) 12. Nana Kwasi Adjei Boateng (New Juabeng North) 13. William Owuraku Aidoo (Afigya Kwabre South) 14. Johnson Adu (Ahafo Ano South West) 15. Francis Manu-Adabor (Ahafo Ano South-East) 16. Suleman Sanid (Ahafo Ano North) 17. Kojo Kum (Ahanta West) 18. Francisca Oteng (Kwabre East).