It'll be 'politically unwise' not to choose your running mate from Ashanti Region - Atik cautions Bawumia

Former PNC General Secretary, Atik Mohammed has added his voice to calls on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to choose a Running Mate from the Ashanti Region.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who was on Saturday, November 4, elected the NPP flagbearer, is saddled with the task of appointing a Running Mate and already there are suggestions from within and outside the party on the suitable candidate.



Some names like Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, Yaw Osei Adutwum, Education Minister, Henry Kwabena Kokofu, EPA Chief Executive Officer, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, Chief of Staff among others have popped up for consideration.



However, some people share dissenting views to the Vice President picking his Running Mate from the Ashanti Region because, to them, the demographics doesn't matter as much as compared to the competence of a person; so it doesn't matter which Region the candidate hails from.



But Atik strongly argues that "the choice of a Running Mate is also crucial", stressing it really matters which Region the person emanates from.

He noted that it is strategic for Dr. Bawumia who hails from the North to choose a person from the Ashanti Region, believing this will make his team solid.



"It will be politically unwise for him to look beyond the Ashanti Region...For now, when you look at the dynamics in the NPP and how things are going, it is only strategic that his choice comes from the Ashanti Region," he maintained.



Atik suggested, during Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, that Dr. Bawumia appoints the Energy Minister to partner him into the 2024 elections, emphasizing "they will give the NDC a good run for their money".



