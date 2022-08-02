It'll be undemocratic to go to Supreme Court over Adjoa Safo’s absenteeism - Minority to Majority

Adwoa Safo

Ahmed Ibrahim, the Deputy Minority Chief Whip, has indicated that members of the Majority threatening to invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to declare the Dome-Kwabenya seat vacant is undemocratic.

According to him, the action will give the Majority an advantage to approve the latest nominees appointed to the apex court.



KT Hammond, Adansi Asokwa MP, had hinted that the Supreme Court of Ghana may be the next destination for the Majority in their quest to oust Sarah Adwoa Safo from Parliament - following the decision by the Speaker to defer the determination of the matter referred to the Privileges Committee until when Parliament returns from recess in October.



Ahmed Ibrahim told Citi News that, “if [you] send the Adwoa Safo’s case to the Supreme Court for it to declare the seat vacant for us to go for a by-election and tighten the hands of Parliament for us to pass the other four Supreme Court nominees, is that democracy? Isn’t the Supreme Court self-serving? They are using their numbers to disadvantage Parliament.”

The Privileges Committee delivered a split decision on the fate of Adwoa Safo who has been absent in Parliament beyond the mandatory 15 days without permission.



In the report, the Majority side on the Committee wants the seat declared vacant citing Article 97 (1) (c) of the 1992 Constitution and the Court of Appeal decision in the case of Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare v the Attorney General & 3 Ors, in this regard while the Minority side defended the absentee MP, saying she still needed to be given a chance to explain herself.



PEN/SARA