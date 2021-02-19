It’ll be unfair to reject Hawa Koomson – Jantuah

Hawa Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries

Private legal practitioner Kwame Jantuah says it will be unfair for the Appointments Committee to reject the nomination of Fisheries Minister-designate Mavis Hawa Koomson.

According to him, even though the lawmaker appeared not to have prepared well for her vetting, the fisheries ministry is a new area for her.



“I don’t think she [Hawa Koomson] did much investigation with regards to the ministry she’s going to. I don’t think that if she’s not approved, it’ll be fair to her. If she was like Oppong Nkrumah who’d been at the ministry before, that’s different. This is a new ministry for her,” he told Morning Starr sit-in host Lantam Papanko Friday.



However, a member of the NDC’s communication team Benjamin Essuman said the minister-designate was abysmal and must not be approved.



“No matter how NPP members and apologists try to spin Hawa Koomson’s vetting, it will not fly. No serious country will allow her [ Hawa Koomson] to become a minister. Her response to the questions was unintelligent.”

The MP has come under massive public criticisms following her visible challenge in answering some basic questions about the fisheries ministry put to her at the Appointments.



The former Special Development Minister however apologised over her shooting incident during the voter’s registration last year.



“I’d want to put on record that the incident didn’t happen at the polling centre. It happened about 150 meters from the polling centre but I still regret it. I wish it never happened in our political history.”