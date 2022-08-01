27
Menu
News

It'll soon be difficult to live and work in Ghana without Ghana Card - Ursula Owusu cautions

Video Archive
Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned Ghanaians without Ghana Card to acquire them because life in Ghana will soon be unbearable without the card.

Although it is the prerogative of every Ghanaian to register for the card, they should also bear in mind that their action will have consequences, the minister told host Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".

When asked what she will do to those who choose not to comply with the directives to register their SIM cards with Ghana Card, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said; "You can't begrudge them. That's their prerogative but actions have consequences . . . So, as you have made up your mind not to do it, it's your prerogative. It's your choice but when the consequences come, don't blame your network operators or the government".

She, however, emphasized that, "it's mandatory that you shall use the Ghana Card for SIM registration purposes . . . It is mandatory for us to use the Ghana Card for good reason . . . It is in our interest to use a single identifier through our life for a good database".

The Minister further stated that the resultant effect of not participating in the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise is that: "It will be difficult to live and work in this country without the Ghana Card at some stage."

Meanwhile, GhanaWeb is accepting nominations for the prestigious GhanaWeb Excellence Awards – Youth Edition. Click here to nominate.

Watch the latest GhanaWeb Special below:



Watch the latest episode of The Untold below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service
Related Articles: