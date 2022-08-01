It'll soon be difficult to live and work in Ghana without Ghana Card - Ursula Owusu cautions

Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has warned Ghanaians without Ghana Card to acquire them because life in Ghana will soon be unbearable without the card.

Although it is the prerogative of every Ghanaian to register for the card, they should also bear in mind that their action will have consequences, the minister told host Kwami Sefa Kayi in an interview on Peace FM's morning show "Kokrokoo".



When asked what she will do to those who choose not to comply with the directives to register their SIM cards with Ghana Card, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said; "You can't begrudge them. That's their prerogative but actions have consequences . . . So, as you have made up your mind not to do it, it's your prerogative. It's your choice but when the consequences come, don't blame your network operators or the government".



She, however, emphasized that, "it's mandatory that you shall use the Ghana Card for SIM registration purposes . . . It is mandatory for us to use the Ghana Card for good reason . . . It is in our interest to use a single identifier through our life for a good database".



The Minister further stated that the resultant effect of not participating in the ongoing Ghana Card registration exercise is that: "It will be difficult to live and work in this country without the Ghana Card at some stage."



