It’s a fact Ghanaians are suffering – Gabby Otchere-Darko

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has acknowledged Ghanaians are suffering.
But he is quick to add it is a global phenomenon in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
Taking to his Twitter page, the Danquah Institute founder, however, indicated the incumbent government has shown commitment to alleviate the suffering.
He further urged the citizenry to support the government as it means well for the people.
His comment was a reaction to a CNN story: European inflation hits 24-year high as energy prices surge.
He wrote: Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That’s a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies ‘r under pressure. Some more so than others.
That’s why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you!
Read the post below:
Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That’s a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies ‘r under pressure. Some more so than others. That’s why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you! https://t.co/3YNRJwXeaU— Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) February 8, 2022
- Display of opulence and ostentation – Sammy Gyamfi reacts to E-levy cake for Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s birthday
- E-levy: Mahama’s suggestion to go back to IMF myopic – Buaben Asamoa
- NDC would have imposed more progressive taxes - Sammy Gyamfi
- We are opposing e-levy because we don’t benefit from taxes – Sarkodie
- E-levy: Government's game plan is to reduce NDC MPs numbers - Sammy Gyamfi
- Read all related articles