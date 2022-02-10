It’s a fact Ghanaians are suffering – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Gabby Otchere-Darko is a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Stalwart, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has acknowledged Ghanaians are suffering.

But he is quick to add it is a global phenomenon in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.



Taking to his Twitter page, the Danquah Institute founder, however, indicated the incumbent government has shown commitment to alleviate the suffering.



He further urged the citizenry to support the government as it means well for the people.



His comment was a reaction to a CNN story: European inflation hits 24-year high as energy prices surge.

He wrote: Ghanaians ‘r suffering. That’s a fact. But, since the pandemic, all economies ‘r under pressure. Some more so than others.



That’s why we have to support a Govt that has shown from day one that it means well for the people. Please, help your Govt help you!



Read the post below:



