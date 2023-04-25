‘It's a joke to praise Mahama for paying his electricity bills after refusal to return his ex-gratia’ – Wontumi

John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has described the recent praise showered on former President John Dramani Mahama for paying his own electricity bills as a joke.

According to him, it is not something worth celebrating, as the former President has received an ex-gratia payment which is more than enough to cater for his needs.



Chairman Wontumi further stated that ordinary Ghanaians also pay their electricity bills, and therefore, it was not necessary to praise Mahama for doing the same.



He added that it was hypocritical for Mahama to receive such a large sum of money and then turn around to pay his own bills and expect praise for it.



“It is a joke to praise John Mahama for paying his electricity bills when he has refused to return the ex-gratia he has collected from the state.



“An old man like him pays his own bills and wants us to applaud him, so, what about small boys who are not rich like him but also pay their bills? Small boys also pay their light bills so we must rather ask Mahama to return his ex-gratia to the state.



“You must be ashamed of yourself. Even 30 years old are paying their own rent and light bills. Why should a grown man like you still depend on the state when you have collected ex-gratia more than any living or dead President in Ghana?” wontumionline.com quoted him to have said in an interview.

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), recently confirmed that former President John Dramani Mahama has been paying his own electricity bills.



Mahama in an exclusive interview with TV3 in 2022 said that all he receives from the government is his monthly pension and that all other bills the state must cater for have not been attended to since he left office in 2017.



Mahama said he is footing a myriad of bills, including light, fuel, office rent, and travel expenses.



