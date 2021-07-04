It’s a lie, there is no insecurity in Ghana – Abronye DC

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has rejected suggestions that there is currently insecurity in the country.

There has been suggestions that there is growing insecurity in the country following recent reports of robberies and increase in crime across the country.



The violent demonstration in Ejura in the Ashanti Region which led to the death of two people have been cited as the latest example of the frowing insecurity in the country.



But the NPP Chairman believes the assertion that there is growing insecurity in the country is far fetch as according to him, the security has always been in charge of the country.

“I disagree with that suggestion that there is insecurity in Ghana…we live in a country where everyone claims to be a security expert when a car knocks a dog down…,” he said on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ on Thursday.



To him, claims of the increase in insecurity in the country because of recent happenings is far fetched because “there’s no country in this world where we can claim that there’s never been a robbery attack since January 2021”