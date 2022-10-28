5
'It’s a propaganda letter' - UG lecturer on Majority's 'deal' with Akufo-Addo

Dr Kobby Mensah Kobby Mensah Kobby Mensah.png Dr. Kobby Mensah

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Kobby Mensah, a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, UGBS, has described an agreement between the Majority Caucus and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as a propaganda letter.

An October 26, 2022 letter signed by Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, stated that the caucus was to step down their demand for the removal of embattled Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in the midst of an economic downturn.

The concerns "shall be acted upon" after the Minister has concluded talks with the International Monetary Fund and has presented the 2023 Budget Statement to Parliament.

Dr. Mensah, reacting to the letter in a Twitter post said to a tweep who expressed misgiving about the U-turn of a group of 80 MPs who had made the dismissal call.

"I told you yesterday never to trust the Majority MPs. They're complicit in the hardships Ghanaians are going through. They legendary cowards and selfish," a tweep by the name of Seidu Kpebu noted.

"Read it again. It’s a propaganda letter," Dr. Kobby Mensah commented after quoting the tweet, without expatiating any further.

