It's a shame CPP can't boast of even an Assemblyman - Presidential staffer shades

Wed, 21 Sep 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Deputy Head of New Media at the Office of President Samuel Bryan Buabeng has asked the Convention Peoples Party (CPP) to get serious as Ghana celebrates the memory of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, after Kwame Nkrumah relentlessly fought for the Independence of Ghana, his political party has become a white elephant in the scheme of affairs in modern-day politics.

He says Kwame Nkrumah’s CPP does not have representation anywhere in the country; something that is very worrying and sad for a political party that won Ghana’s independence.

Samuel Bryan Buabeng said “Nkrumah never dies, Nkrumah never dies, Nkrumah never dies, yet the Nkrumahist party can’t even boast of one Assembly Member. Get serious for “Nkrumah dies”.

But a lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School Dr. Kobby Mensah believes that the legacy of Nkrumah continues to live no matter how people try to make rubbish of it.

“Kwame, the nation rises every day to your defense, as your rightly prophesied, whenever they attempt to put you down. And we shall do it over and over and over again,” he said.

