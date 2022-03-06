It's a shame govt sponsors Akufo-Addo's expensive lifestyle - Dafeamekpor

Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

Member of Parliament(MP) for South Dayi in the Volta Region, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor has expressed worry over the Government’s intention of not supporting the independence day celebration across the country.

Reports suggest that the Chief of Staff has written to the various Coordinating Councils to be moderate in their celebrations because the Presidency is a budget constraint and cannot support the celebrations like they used to.



But reacting to this move by the government, Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor expressed worry because the government has the capacity to fly the President in expensive private jets but cannot support an important celebration like the Independence day.



To Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, it’s a shame and a tragedy for a country like Ghana to get to this point under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



He said in a tweet that “The Presidency says it has no money to sponsor our 65th Independence Day Anniversary Celebrations and yet they have money to hire a private jet at £14,000 an Hour for his foreign travels including private detours & transits. When I talk now, they say heyy….it’s such a tragedy”.