It’s a shame parliamentary business will suffer because of Akufo-Addo's hostile persecution of Quayson - Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Thu, 6 Jul 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has bemoaned the adverse effect Gyakye Quayson's trial is going to have on the Parliament House of Ghana.

The lawmaker said that every time the Minority boycotts the House to accompany Quayson in court, it will undermine the prominence of democracy in the country.

Ablakwa explained that this is a result of President Akufo-Addo's belligerent persecution of James Gyakye Quayson.

"It’s a shame that parliamentary business & democratic cooperation will henceforth suffer because of Akufo-Addo’s belligerent persecution of the overwhelmingly twice-elected Assin North MP," Ablakwa wrote on Twitter.

The Minority caucus in Parliament was absent today, Thursday, July 6, 2023, to accompany the leader of the caucus, Ato Forson and the MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson for their respective trials.

The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, took a firm stance to abstain from participating in the parliamentary business on days Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is scheduled to appear in court.

In a show of solidarity, Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson announced that the entire Minority caucus will accompany Mr. Quayson to court, expressing their disapproval of what they perceive as ongoing persecution against him.



