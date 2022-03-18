'It's a struggle for power' - Allotey Jacobs reveals motivation behind Speaker's/Minority comments on SC verdict

Bernard Allotey Jacobs

Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs, has lambasted the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin and the Minority members in Parliament over their remarks regarding the Supreme Court's verdict on Deputy Speakers' right to take part in decision-making in Parliament.

On Wednesday, March 9, the Supreme Court ruled that a "Deputy Speaker is entitled to be counted as a Member of Parliament for quorum" and can "vote and take part in the decision of Parliament".



Following the court decision, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin described the verdict as a ''reckless incursion''.



The Speaker, issuing a statement on the ruling, said; ''I have resisted the temptation of making a comment on the judgment of the Supreme Court on the issue of the voting rights of Deputy Speakers when presiding. But the unfortunate and myopic comment of the President has compelled me to let it out. The SC decision, is to say the least, not only an absurdity but a reckless incursion into the remit of Parliament. The trend of unanimity is equally troubling. It doesn’t help explore and expand our legal jurisprudence. The President’s comment is myopic and unfortunate. It only goes to worsen the schism between the Executive and Parliament''.



The Speaker also encouraged the applicant to go for a review arguing that ''the impartiality of the Speaker, Deputy Speaker or Presiding Officer has been tresusured and fought for by this country throughout our democratic development. Mr. President, the issue being discussed is not about Parliament being above the law. Everyone knows that Parliament is not above the law. The Executive and the Judiciary are equally not above the law. The issue being discussed is the political question doctrine. It took centuries to detail out the strands of this doctrine and the principles are settled as to when and how this closed book could be opened. Please, I encourage Plaintiff to go for a review''.



Making his submissions on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo', Allotey Jacobs expressed his intense dislike for the comments made by the Speaker and the turn of events in the August House of Parliament.

He believed all the happenings that have characterized the Legislative House is a mere struggle for power by the NDC Minority.



According to him, the aim of the Minority is to make the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo unpopular to Ghanaians, so they vote against the party in the next general elections.



"It's a struggle for power. That this is the strategy, let's go ahead and do it so that, by 2024, Ghanaians will be fed up with the NPP and the NPP is also making little [little] mistakes which they can't manage. So, it emboldens the opposition but, strictly speaking, the government is doing its best," he stated.



Allotey Jacobs called on Ghanaians not to be decieved by the political struggle but rather to unite behind a common goal.



"This is now time for us, as Ghanaians, to come together as one and make sure this nation survives," he said.