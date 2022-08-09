It's a tragedy what Nkrumah's image has been reduced to under Akufo-Addo - Rockson Dafeamekpor

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor

South Dayi Member of Parliament Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, for an artwork at a Founders' Day event the president attended, which had an image of the 'Big Six' with Nkrumah cut off.

In a tweet shared on August 9, 2020, the Member of Parliament said that he was horrified when he saw the first President of Ghana and the man who led Ghana to independence, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, had been cut from a picture of the 'Big Six'.



He added that taxpayers' money was used to print an image of the country's founding fathers without Nkrumah is a disaster.



"I'm horrified to discover what Nana-Bawumia has done to Nkrumah's image in that iconic foto of the BIG-6. The tragedy for me is the Public Servants who actually agreed to spend our tax money to cut Nkrumah's image off the pack in these fotos as displayed," the tweet he shared read.



The artwork was displayed at a Founders' Day luncheon in honour of senior citizens on August 4, 2022, and showed the president speaking to a gathering in front of a mounted banner platform that showed a photo of the Big Six.



In the photo, what was expected to be a fully-printed banner showing all the members of the Big Six, conspicuously had half of the image of Kwame Nkrumah cropped out to the left.

Read the tweet MP’s tweet below:





