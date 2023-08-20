It’s about public service, not personal gain – Bawumia gives reason for seeking to lead

Vice President and Flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has noted that his involvement in politics and subsequent quest to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) into the 2024 General Elections is driven by his desire for public service and not by his personal or parochial interests.

Dr Bawumia explained that through service as Vice President under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he has made significant contributions to the development and transformation of the country, and shall do much more if he becomes President.



“I am always driven by public service, not the desire for personal gains…It is the reason I am offering myself, first, to be elected flagbearer of our party, and then I can offer myself to the people of Ghana so that I can continue to contribute towards the transformation of our country,” he told members of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Afram Plains North constituency.



He added that in his role as Vice President, he has had the opportunity to initiate and spearhead the implementation of projects and programmes that have greatly transformed the country.



“I have not been president, but as vice president, I have worked so hard and contributed significantly to the development of our country through landmark policies [ such as the provision of ambulances for all Constituencies; the digital address systems; the initiation of agenda 111 to provide hospitals, etc] that I have initiated and spearheaded,” he added.



Dr Bawumia is one of the leading contenders in the flagbearership race of the NPP. Out of ten aspirants, he has been consistently ranked in the first three in all opinion polls conducted.



