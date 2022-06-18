It’s against the law to dismiss staff with mental disorder – Mental Health Authority to Business Owners

File Photo

A Deputy Director of Quality and Rights at Mental Health Authority, Mrs Akorfa Akpanya Hlorvor, has warned that, it is illegal to dismiss employee with mental disorder.

According to Lawyer Akorfa, any business owner who sacks employee with mental health issues has breached the law.



Quoting from the Mental Health Act 2021, the lawyer read “Any employer that terminates appointment of a staff based on mental health condition violates the law’.



Educating the public on the Rights of Mental Health Patients on My Lawyer My Counselor Show, hosted by Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman, the lawyer revealed that, any business owner who flaunts the law, could be fine or jailed for not more than two years.



She added that those with mental issues also have fundamental human rights that needs to be protected.



Lawyer Akorfa finally warned Health practitioners and prayer camps to desist from chaining mental health patients since that practice has also been declared illegal.

What is mental health?



Mental health refers to cognitive, behavioral, and emotional well-being. It is all about how people think, feel, and behave. People sometimes use the term “mental health” to mean the absence of a mental disorder.



A study by charity group Help Musicians UK shows that 60 percent of musicians suffer from one mental health disorder due to relationship issues and in most cases their desire to keep up standards to please fans.



According to the World Health Organization (WHO) globally over 250 million people regardless of culture, age, gender, religion, race, or economic status suffer from depression.