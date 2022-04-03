9
It's an exercise in futility – Franklin Cudjoe on brouhaha over 10,875 km roads constructed

Sun, 3 Apr 2022

Govt claim to have constructed 10,875 km roads

President Akufo-Addo stated during the SoNA

The Minority has challenged the govt to provide evidence

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa President, has described the brouhaha over roads constructed by the government as an exercise in futility.

According to him, it is a "political showmanship" and noted Ghanaians will be the judges of the government’s claims on constructed roads.

During the State of the Nation Address, SoNA, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo indicated that his government had constructed 10,875 kilometres of new roads in the last five years.

The Roads and Highways Ministry sought to clarify the President’s figures by saying the 10,875 kilometres of roads constructed included ongoing works on unpaved roads.

According to the ministry, any activity on the road amounts to construction.

The construction work the Ministry said it does on unpaved roads includes grading, gravelling, re-gravelling, and spot improvement.

Members of the Minority in Parliament have challenged the government to provide more details on the new roads it claims to have constructed.

But Speaking on Citi FM's 'The Big Issue' on Saturday, Franklin Cudjoe retorted, “If new roads have been constructed, there are human beings who live in the communities where these roads have been constructed.”

“They will be the ones to vindicate the president or otherwise. So, for me, I think this exercise is an exercise in futility. At a point, I thought we were even going to count footpaths as well,” he added.

Cudjoe, who intimated that he remained unconvinced by the explanation from the ministry said, “the language was clear. They said new roads and if there are new roads constructed, we should see them.”

