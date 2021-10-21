It’s an honour serving Ghanaians – Nana Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

• President Akufo-Addo says Ghanaians are praiseworthy people, serving them is an honour

• He said, he was ambitious in becoming the President of Ghana



• Akufo-Addo is touring the Greater Accra region



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated he chose politics to ensure that the right measures are taken to see Ghana develop.



According to him, his decision to run for president was borne out of a long-held desire and it is worth serving the people of Ghana as the president.



“I made up my mind that with the strength I have, intellectually, physically, spiritually, I’ll put it to the service of this country to see what contribution I can make,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM’s Kokorokoo, October 21.



“I felt that the most effective way I can also help is through political engagement. So that has been the drive. The drive about Ghana, its present, and its future and continues to be my mantra.

“What to do to bring about the improvement of the conditions of life of our people, what to do about improving the standing of our nation in the comity of nations these are the things that drive me and continue to drive me. And they will, until the time comes, 7th January 2025,” he added.



President Nana Akufo-Addo who is touring the Greater Accra region noted despite the backlash and negativity he faces in the course of his duty, he’s undeterred to give Ghana his best.



“Ghanaians are a very praiseworthy people, and serving them is an honour as far as I am concerned and a privilege.”



“I know all the difficulties, the negativity; you’ll wake up in the morning, and someone is on radio insulting you all day all night, and you have nothing to say because if you do, you’ll be accused of preventing others from speaking about you.



“But they don’t disturb me, and they don’t derail me, they don’t divert me from the project ahead of me,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.