It's baffling to hear Alan complain about attack on agent when his people hooted at Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in my presence – Wontumi

A leading member of the campaign team of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Chairman Wontumi, has conveyed his disdain for the numerous complaints about the alleged assault on polling agents of some flagbearer hopefuls of the NPP.

Wontumi stated that it’s perplexing to hear some flagbearer hopefuls complain when their people hooted at and attacked a supporter of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Chairman Wontumi who was responding to what he thinks about reports of violence in the North East Region during a media interaction said that some supporters of Alan Kyerematen hooted at Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu in his presence.



“Let me tell you. I was there personally when the Majority Leader was coming and Alan’s people hooted at him. Yes, they were attacking him. They were attacking him. So, if the same people want to nicodemusly turn around to complain, I find it very perplexing that the same people who can hoot at somebody can make a U-turn,” he stated.



Background



An outraged Kennedy Agyapong was captured on video on Saturday, August 26, 2023, protesting an alleged mishandling of what he believed was his agent at the University of Cape Coast voting centre.

Kennedy Agyapong was said to have said that he believed that associates of the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, carried out the actions, hence his displeasure.



“President Akufo-Addo, I swear God, I will give you a showdown. Vice president, I will give you a showdown. You’ve chased away my agent for him to hide in a room, we shall see. You will hear what will happen. I swear God, I will challenge President Akufo-Addo anytime,” he said.



Additionally, the spokesperson for the camp of Alan Kyerematen, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, was the first to indicate that one of their polling agents in the North East Region had been beaten and had been hospitalised.



According to him, the agent was attacked by supporters of the vice president and presidential aspirant, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. This was after he (the agent) contested the showing of ballot sheets by voters.



