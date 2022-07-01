2
'It's dawn of a new era in the life of GJA' - New president declares after taking office

Fri, 1 Jul 2022

Newly elected National Executives of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), have been sworn into office.

A Justice of the Court of Appeal, Justice George Koomson administered the oath of office to the six new executives, namely, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour; President, Mrs Linda Asante-Adjei; Vice President, Kofi Yeboah; General Secretary, Dominic Hlordzi; Organising Secretary, Rebecca Ekpe; Public Affairs Officer and Mrs Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer.

Delivering his inaugural speech, the new President said his administration will work to uplift the image of the GJA.

“I wish to declare that today marks the dawn of a new era in the life of the GJA” he said, adding that his administration will work to improve salaries and review the welfare scheme for journalists.

He appealed to members of the Association to take a keen interest in the process to review the GJA constitution.

The ceremony was held at the Conference Centre in Accra.

