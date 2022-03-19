‘It’s difficult to reach Adwoa Safo as a Whip’ – Annoh-Dompreh cries out

Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Sarah Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo has been absent from Parliament

She is currently in the States



The Majority Chief Whip says he can't reach her



Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Majority Chief Whip, has indicated that he is finding it very difficult to reach out to ‘absentee MP’ Sarah Adwoa Safo.



According to him, there have been some occasions that he has had fruitful discussions with the Dome-Kwabenya MP, who is currently in the United States, but recently it has been difficult to reach her again.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP noted that his colleague is blackmailing the entire governance system of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He explained to Joy News that Adwoa Safo has not represented her constituents fairly and she should be bowing her head in shame for frustrating government business in Parliament.



“It’s even difficult as a whip to reach (her); we’ve spoken a couple of times but now, it’s been difficult,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh said.



He lamented, “…I entered Parliament with her, she was fortunate she was made a minister; a whole ministry was created for her and then she was also made a deputy leader, what’s she talking about?



“She has no basis whatsoever to behave the way she is behaving, I have been quiet, tolerant and diplomatic about this whole happening relative to Adwoa Safo, but the way it is going, she is blackmailing the entire system, which is most unfair and I don’t know what else she wants.”



Annoh-Dompreh continued: “You’ve been made a minister, I don’t know what else she wants when she has been made a Minister, what else do you want? Are you the only NPP member who has the credibility and competence to serve? She must bow down her head in shame. She is holding everybody to ransom and it is totally unacceptable.

“I think we have gotten to a point that she must honourably just bow out because she cannot hold us to ransom perpetually. She must be sensitive enough to the fact that there are thousands of people, followers of this party and this tradition and this government; we cannot forever be at her beck and call; she’s had enough and it’s time for her to bow out for us to progress and move ahead.”



The Majority Chief Whip stressed further, “the people of Dome-Kwabenya have not been represented; for me, it is something that is topical and it is something that is important to look at. It’s for them to decide. I will do my job as a whip within the limitations and challenges I have; I’ll do my best to ensure that we prosecute government business…”



The MP is of the view that government business can no longer wait and “we are doing everything that we can; with or without her and Inshallah we will succeed.”



“We are doing the needful and it will not be a situation where we are banning all our hopes on a Member of Parliament who doesn’t care what happens to this party, a Member of Parliament who doesn’t care what happens to the tradition, a Member of Parliament who doesn’t care about a government that projected her, a Member of Parliament who doesn’t care about a President who thought about you and created a whole ministry for you; we cannot forever depend on her discretion to determine whether government business will go on or not. She must be ashamed of herself,” Frank Annoh-Dompreh noted.