It's discouraging if we don't act on Auditor-General’s report – GII's Linda Ofori-Kwarfo

Linda Ofori-Kwarfo

Linda Ofori-Kwarfo, Executive Director, Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), has stated that it is discouraging if nothing is done with the latest report of the Auditor-General (A-G), Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.

'According to her, she has over the years observed that the findings of the A-G's report are mostly not acted on by the political leadership with that, the infraction and acts of corruption keep increasing.



She noted that not acting on the A-G's report is an indication that no action is taken to resolve the situation.



“We are getting work done and the figures keep increasing yet we are not seeing any results. The laws are there to prevent these infractions from happening, why are we not asking, for instance, the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) head to act,” Madam Ofori-Kwarfo said while speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, September 3.

A total of ¢17.4 billion in financial irregularities have been cited in the latest Auditor-General's report submitted to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin for the 2021 financial year.



The amount was a 36% increase compared to that of 2020.



This is the conclusion reached by the Auditor-General after an audit of the accounts of at least 101 institutions.