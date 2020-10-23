It’s exploitative - Haruna Iddrisu blasts govt over coronavirus deal

Haruna Iddrisu is Minority Leader

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has criticised the government for failing to abide by the law in granting the contract to test passengers arriving at the Kotoka International Airport for COVID-19 to Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited.

According to him, even though Frontiers Healthcare Services Limited did not have all the requirements to win the contract, the government looked on the blind side of the law and signed the contract.



“The rule is that if you do not have a laboratory, you do not qualify for the purpose of undertaking these services. How come they were chosen for the purpose of this?” the Minority Leader and MP for Tamale Central is reported to have said at a press conference in Parliament.



"We are not a banana republic as this is a country governed by law. It is not just exploitative but it is unlawful and we are demanding that to what use the money collected have been put to,” state-owned Daily Graphic quoted the MP in a report on Thursday, October 22, 2020.



The comments by Haruna Iddrisu follow a call by the Minority Caucus in Parliament for the immediate suspension of the deal.

The Minority’s view is that no legislation supports government the power to charge each passenger arriving $150 per PCR test at the KIA.



Some have said the $150 charged for the PCR test is high when compared to the cost of the same test in other countries.



Earlier, think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, had said in a release that documents it has sighted about Frontiers deal raise serious “public policy issues of a very alarming nature.”