It’s factual that Abugrago Azoka II is legitimate Bawku Naba – Akufo-Addo finally declares

President Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once and for all re-affirmed Naba Abugrago Azoka II as the legitimate Bawku Naba urging all sides to respect the Supreme Court ruling on the matter as he has MyNewsGh.com has filed.

The status of the Paramount Chief of Bawku has been controversial over the years despite a Supreme Court of Ghana ruling in April 2003.



Earlier, the Ministry of Chieftaincy had in a statement said claims that Bawku does not have an overlord and attempts to install a new Bawku Naba run contrary to the already determined position by the Supreme Court on the matter which regarded Naba Abugrago Azoka II as Bawku Naba.



President Akufo­-Addo has also added his voice.



He said this when he invited the Bawku Naba, his Chiefs and elders and other opinion leaders to the Jubilee House in a discussion that hopes to situate peace from within the people of Bawku themselves led by the Naba.



President Akufo-Addo said it is a settled matter of fact that Naba Abugrago Azoka II is the legitimate Bawku Naba and this has been affirmed by the Supreme Court for which he as President has to uphold.

“I know fully well the nature of the decision the Supreme Court took in the Bawku Chieftaincy conflict. And ever since I became president, I have made no secret of the fact that for me Naba Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba. If I do not uphold the laws of Ghana, who will?” The President said.



The President urged the Naba to work for peace and to cooperate with government to bring calm and understanding to Bawku.



‘So with this background, I am hoping that the Bawku Naba will also find a way to cooperate with the government to bring peace to the area. I asked him so that all of us can find a way to work towards bringing peace, calm sand understanding to Bawku” President Akufo-Addo said.



Also present in the meeting was Upper East Regional Minister Stephen Yakubu.