'It's false': No teacher trainee has impregnated 24 school girls at Asokore Mampong - GES

Prof. Opoku Amankwah

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has denied a widely circulated publication claiming that a teacher trainee has impregnated 24 school girls, four female teachers, and the headmistress at one of the government schools at Asokore Mampong.

Describing the publication as “false”, the GES said the education directorate in Asokore Mampong has never engaged “colleges of education to post teacher trainees” into any of the schools since its inception.



“Teacher trainees are posted within their home regions. Trainees are posted to schools in districts within their region of studies and are mostly sent to schools that lack trained teachers. Asokore Mampong does not have such a challenge,” the GES said in a press statement.

“There are eight M/A schools under the education directorate, all of these schools are headed by males except Aboabo M/A JHS which is headed by a female who is far advance in age and is due for retirement in 2023,” the statement added.



