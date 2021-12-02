'It’s her' - Kweku Baako deflates ‘imposter’ Adwoa Safo rumour

There is currently an ongoing debate about the Dome/Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo taking part in the voting on the 2022 budget held on Tuesday, November 30 which saw the Majority in the Parliament approving the budget that was earlier 'rejected' by the Minority.

The Minority on Friday, November 26, 2021, voted against the budget in the absence of the Majority after the latter walked out of the House following some misunderstandings.



The Minority unanimously rejected the budget but their vote is said to be unconstitutional because, according to the Parliamentary standing orders, voting could only be held when there is a majority, with at least half of all the members in Parliament.



On Tuesday, by 138 representation of the Majority which included the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu who sat in for the Speaker, the Majority voted for the budget.



Nonetheless, there are speculations that Adwoa Safo, who doubles as the Minister of Gender, wasn't present during the voting and that the woman perceived to have voted in her name is an impersonator.



The North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reportedly disclosed that the Minority in Parliament is investigating the case of impersonation of the Dome/Kwabenya MP.

“Following pictures and videos we are reviewing this morning, it is becoming quite apparent to us that there may be a case of impersonation with regards to the lady who was presented as Adwoa Safo. It’s beginning to appear that she may not be Adwoa Safo,” he said on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show on Wednesday.



Briefly responding to these rumours, Kweku Baako, known for his impeccable ability to set records straight, revealed that Hon. Adwoa Safo returned to Ghana from her trip abroad Saturday dawn and therefore, without doubts, noted there was no impersonator in Parliament.



Assessing the videos circulating around showing the said Adwoa Safo or her purported impersonator, he concluded; ''I think it's her. She returned on Saturday morning''.







